Surry Sheriff: Yadkin County man shot two other men during an altercation at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin

A Yadkin County man has been arrested on allegations that he shot two men during an altercation Saturday at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin, according to a news release from the Surry County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:32 p.m. two off-duty Surry County sheriff's deputies working security at the Speedway were notified that there had been a shooting, the news release said. When deputies approached, they detained Yosef Amiel Handy, 45, of South Jonesville Boulevard in Jonesville. They also saw that Marty Allan Benge of Boonville and Devan Ray Gaddy of Grover had been shot. They had non-life-threatening wounds, were treated and then taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

The sheriff's office said that Benge had been in some kind of altercation with another man, Brandon Collins. During the altercation, the sheriff's office alleges, Handy pulled out a handgun and fired at Benge, striking Benge and Gaddy. The sheriff's office did not say what the altercation was about or whether Handy knew any of the other three men.

The sheriff's office said this was an isolated incident.

Handy was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Handy was also on federal probation, the sheriff's office said.

Handy was given a secured bond of $350,000 and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 28.

