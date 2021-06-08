Suspect arrested after 2 knocked off bridge, killed in Wilkesboro hit-and-run

WILKESBORO (WGHP) — An arrest has been made after two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday, according to the Wilkesboro Police Department.

Kelly Diane Snapp, 43, of Wilkesboro, is charged with two counts of felonious hit-and-run resulting in death.

Wilkesboro police said they got a call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday about two people underneath the Curtis Bridge. When they arrived on the scene they found a man and a woman dead.

The two victims were identified as Chase Eugene Crawford, 35, and Stephanie Lynn Chahoy, 40, both of North Wilkesboro.

Police believe they were walking along the Curtis Bridge over the Yadkin River when they were hit and knocked off of the bridge to the ground below.

Wilkesboro police said while investigating, key evidence was located at the crime scene.

The department will consult with the district attorney’s office on Wednesday on the possibility of additional charges.