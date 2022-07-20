 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect arrested in Davie double homicide

MOCKSVILLE — Anthony LaQuane Brooks, wanted in the shooting deaths of two people on Junction Road on June 26, has been arrested in Caldwell County, Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman reported.

Brooks, who is 31 years old, was found at a home in Caldwell County and taken into custody without incident, Hartman said. He is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Justin Dewayne Goodman and Savannah Lyn Anglin, who were found shot to death at a house in the 1100 block of Junction Road.

Brooks is being held with no bond allowed in the Davie County Jail.

On the day of the shooting, a Sunday, authorities were called to the home on Junction Road about 10:20 p.m., after a woman called emergency communicators from the house and told dispatchers that someone was shooting at her.

Dispatchers heard a loud disturbance over the phone, followed by a period of time when the line was open but no one would respond. 

On arrival, deputies found Goodman dead in the front yard and Anglin dead inside the home. 

Hartman thanked the public for providing information on Brooks and other law enforcement agencies that helped in locating him.

Anthony LaQuane Brooks

Brooks

 Davie County Sheriff

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

