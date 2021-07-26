Suspect dragged man in stolen truck, Davidson County deputies say

A man driving a stolen truck from another man's house was arrested on Sunday after dragging one of the homeowners during the theft, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office reported.

A report from the sheriff's office showed that deputies responded to a house on Kindley Road in the Silver Valley community and discovered that a breaking and entering had just occurred at the house.

The sheriff's office said a man had forced his way into the house, removed truck keys and began driving away in a truck belonging to one of the residents. During the incident, reports showed, one of the residents was dragged some distance by the truck being driven away.

The suspect did not get far, reports showed: The suspect wrecked the truck at the edge of some woods and ran away.

Then, while deputies investigated, a call came in of a suspicious person in the area nearby, the sheriff's office said, and the description of the suspicious person matched that of the man they were looking for.

Deputies located the person and identified him as Thomasville resident Christopher Dunning, age 28.