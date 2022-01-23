Suspect fires gun in struggle with three Winston-Salem police officers in car on Broad Street

Winston-Salem police said a man fired a handgun within inches of an officer's chest on Sunday during a struggle between three police officers and the suspect that started in a vehicle on Broad Street near Washington Park.
There were no injuries apart from a minor cut to the mouth that police said suspect Darryl Levon Click received during his struggle with the officers.
Events began unfolding at 1:32 p.m. Sunday on Broad Street near its intersection with Bond Street toward the top of a hill. Broad Street was closed off for hours between Bond Street and Salem Avenue while police carried out their investigation.
Reports show that Officer M.A. Evanofski was on routine patrol on South Broad when she encountered a vehicle that was partially blocking the entrance to Washington Park. Evanofski thought the vehicle was disabled, so when she encountered Click sitting in the driver's seat, she offered to help if he was having a problem with his vehicle.
Police said that during the conversation with the officer, Click appeared to be intoxicated or impaired in some way. As Evanofski spoke with Click, reports show, Click put a marijuana cigarette to his mouth and began smoking it in front of the officer.
At that point, police said, Evanofski ordered Click to get out of the vehicle. The report shows that Click responded by getting a handgun from the passenger area of the vehicle, and that a struggle then ensued between Evanofski and Click.
During the struggle, police said, Click tried to point the gun toward the officer, but Evanofski was able to block Click's arm and keep him from pointing the gun directly toward her.
Evanofski radioed for help.
Officer M.M. Davison responded to Broad Street, police said, and joined Evanofski in the physical struggle with Click that, by then, was occurring inside the vehicle. The two officers succeeded in knocking the gun away from Click, but reports show Click was able to get the gun back as the struggle continued.
A third police officer, T.P. Fore, had now shown up and joined the other two as they continued trying to disarm Click and take him into custody, reports show.
That's when Click fired a single shot from the handgun, police said. Police said their body camera footage shows that the discharge occurred within inches of Fore's chest. Police said the officers kept trying to get the gun from Click, and that the suspect tried multiple times to fire the gun again. The gun failed to fire, police said.
Eventually, police said, the officers were able to forcefully remove the gun from Click's hands and take him into custody. The police officers were uninjured, reports show, but Click was treated at the scene for a minor laceration to his mouth, which occurred during the struggle with the officers.
Inside the vehicle that Click had been operating, police said, officers seized a second handgun and about 56 grams of marijuana.
Click, 34, has been charged with resisting arrest, one count of felony assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed gun and felony possession of marijuana. He was placed in the Forsyth County jail with bond set at $100,000.
Police said anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369