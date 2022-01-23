Suspect fires gun in struggle with three Winston-Salem police officers in car on Broad Street

During the struggle, police said, Click tried to point the gun toward the officer, but Evanofski was able to block Click's arm and keep him from pointing the gun directly toward her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evanofski radioed for help.

Officer M.M. Davison responded to Broad Street, police said, and joined Evanofski in the physical struggle with Click that, by then, was occurring inside the vehicle. The two officers succeeded in knocking the gun away from Click, but reports show Click was able to get the gun back as the struggle continued.

A third police officer, T.P. Fore, had now shown up and joined the other two as they continued trying to disarm Click and take him into custody, reports show.

That's when Click fired a single shot from the handgun, police said. Police said their body camera footage shows that the discharge occurred within inches of Fore's chest. Police said the officers kept trying to get the gun from Click, and that the suspect tried multiple times to fire the gun again. The gun failed to fire, police said.