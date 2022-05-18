 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in fatal shooting has an address in Winston-Salem, ties to Triad, police in Danville say

Danville, Virginia police are looking for a murder suspect with ties to Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Alexander Gore, Danville police said.

Menjivar has an address in Winston Salem and has ties to Greensboro, according to authorities.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Danville police officers went to an apartment complex at 1575 Richmond Blvd. after a report of a man being shot outside an apartment, police said.

Officers found Gore, 29, in a breezeway of the building, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that Menjivar left the apartment complex on foot with the handgun used in the shooting, police said.

Police say he is no longer believed to be in the Danville area. 

Investigators say he and Gore knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

"Although no direct threat to the public is known, the police department would ask citizens to contact 911 and avoid direct contact should they encounter Menjivar as he may still be armed,” Danville police said.

