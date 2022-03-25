Suspect in fatal Winston-Salem shooting arrested in Salisbury, police say

U.S. Marshalls arrested a suspect Thursday who is charged with murder in the death of a Winston-Salem man.
Melvin Lynn Pruitt, 46, was taken into custody in Salisbury by the U.S. Marshalls' Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.
He was brought to the Forsyth County jail, where he was charged with murder, as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon. Pruitt also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is accused of killing Darryl Wayne Smith, 56, on Feb. 10.
Police say they were called to a hospital after Smith was taken there with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries.
Investigators also said Smith could have been in the 700 block of Jonestown Road when he was shot or prior to the shooting.
Pruitt is being held without bond at the Forsyth jail and has a court date scheduled for today, March 25.