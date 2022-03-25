 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in fatal Winston-Salem shooting arrested in Salisbury, police say

U.S. Marshalls arrested a suspect Thursday who is charged with murder in the death of a Winston-Salem man.

Melvin Lynn Pruitt, 46, was taken into custody in Salisbury by the U.S. Marshalls' Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

He was brought to the Forsyth County jail, where he was charged with murder, as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon. Pruitt also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is accused of killing Darryl Wayne Smith, 56, on Feb. 10. 

Police say they were called to a hospital after Smith was taken there with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries. 

Investigators also said Smith could have been in the 700 block of Jonestown Road when he was shot or prior to the shooting.

Pruitt is being held without bond at the Forsyth jail and has a court date scheduled for today, March 25.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

