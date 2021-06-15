Suspect in Hanes Park shooting has long criminal history. Charges include assault and armed robbery, according to court records.

William “Spanky” Scott, the man being investigated in the killings of his mother and grandmother, once punched a woman so hard that she required emergency treatment, court records show.
Scott was sentenced to 50 days in jail, placed on supervised probation for 15 months and required to comply with treatment recommended at Moody Treatment Center for the 2016 incident, according to court records.
It was one of several incidents that appear on Scott’s criminal record.
Scott was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after firing at police on Monday during an alleged crime spree that ended when police shot him in Hanes Park.
He was taken to a local hospital. At a press conference Monday, local law enforcement said Scott is being investigated in the deaths of his mother, Kim Scott, at her Clemmons home and his grandmother, Glenda Corriher at her home in the Tabor View condominium development off Polo Road in Winston-Salem.
He has not been charged in either killing.
Neighbors in Tabor View said Tuesday that William Scott had lived with his grandmother for about a year. One neighbor, Michelle Petrillo, said she found Scott “weird,” adding that he seemed unfriendly, untalkative and seemingly “angry-looking” much of the time.
She noted that Scott regularly took the recycling to a bin, but seemed resentful of the task, slamming the door on the bin as he dropped off rubbish. Petrillo said Scott parked his car by backing it at an angle into a slot as if trying to make it as easy as possible to quickly drive off.
“He regularly went out, always speeding like a fricking speed demon,” she said, adding that he “never spoke a word to anyone.”
Some in the neighborhood said Corriher had taken in her grandson to give him a hand.
Scott, a 2013 graduate of West Forsyth High School, is a former wrestler who once won the 138-pound championship at the prestigious King of the Mat Tournament in 2013. He twice qualified for the NCHSAA state championships.
Scott signed to wrestle at Belmont Abbey and appears on the school’s 2013-14 roster. It’s unclear how long he wrestled there.
Scott has been charged several times with resisting a public officer, but they were all voluntarily dismissed by a prosecutor, according to court records.
Scott was convicted of misdemeanor assault, inflicting serious injury in the 2016 incident with the woman.
The woman had hairline fractures to her face and a severe concussion, according to an arrest warrant.
In Mecklenburg County, he was charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 2013. All of those charges were dismissed.
Scott applied for a gun purchase permit from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 16, 2019.
Scott's pistol permit was denied on the same day he sent a letter to Nathan Hatch, the president of Wake Forest University, in which he complained that his health was being put at risk due to second-hand smoking by his supervisors. According to court records, the sheriff's office denied his pistol permit request because of his 2016 conviction for assault.
In a letter filed in Forsyth Superior Court, Scott said the disqualification to carry a firearm "is an infliction, continued, cruel and unusual punishment." His appeal was denied.
Authorities have not said how Scott got the guns used in the shooting Monday.
In October 2019, Scott filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court against Wake Forest University and the U.S. Department of Education. He filed the suit pro se, meaning he did not use a lawyer. He filed a similar lawsuit in U.S. District Court. According to court documents, Scott worked as a maintenance/engineering technician at Graylyn International Conference Center.
In the letter to Hatch, Scott said he was denied safety equipment information and the school ignored his concerns about health on the property.
He also said his health was endangered by his supervisor’s “200 hand rolled cigarettes daily.” He accused another supervisor of smoking “recklessly.” Scott said in the letter that he confronted one of his supervisors and that afterward, that supervisor “began to inflict duress upon me for extra labor and began smoking inside the Mechanical Rooms in which natural gas and other flammable materials exist.”
He also alleged that other employees smoked inside the material storage building with the doors shut.
“To resolve the problem, I would appreciate substantiated compensation for this act of attempted murder,” he wrote in his letter.
Scott sought $1 billion from both the university and the U.S. Department of Education, court records said. The federal lawsuit was officially dismissed last year. A Forsyth Superior judge granted Wake Forest University’s motion to dismiss last year. Scott filed a notice of appeal, but he never filed anything with the N.C. Court of Appeals. It is technically still pending, but the U.S. Department of Education has never filed a response and the lawsuit is expected to close.
WTF??? Cops banging on door told me to hide & shelter in place. This is happening right now in my condo unit (don’t know what’s happening) but about 25 cop cars outside. pic.twitter.com/gzFaPn4wLI— Michelle Petrillo (@mpetrillo59) June 14, 2021
Journal reporters John Hinton and Wesley Young contributed to this story.