Suspect in Hanes Park shooting has long criminal history. Charges include assault and armed robbery, according to court records.

She noted that Scott regularly took the recycling to a bin, but seemed resentful of the task, slamming the door on the bin as he dropped off rubbish. Petrillo said Scott parked his car by backing it at an angle into a slot as if trying to make it as easy as possible to quickly drive off.

“He regularly went out, always speeding like a fricking speed demon,” she said, adding that he “never spoke a word to anyone.”

Some in the neighborhood said Corriher had taken in her grandson to give him a hand.

Scott, a 2013 graduate of West Forsyth High School, is a former wrestler who once won the 138-pound championship at the prestigious King of the Mat Tournament in 2013. He twice qualified for the NCHSAA state championships.

Scott signed to wrestle at Belmont Abbey and appears on the school’s 2013-14 roster. It’s unclear how long he wrestled there.

Scott has been charged several times with resisting a public officer, but they were all voluntarily dismissed by a prosecutor, according to court records.

Scott was convicted of misdemeanor assault, inflicting serious injury in the 2016 incident with the woman.