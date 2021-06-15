Suspect in Hanes Park shootout was former elite wrestler at West Forsyth

The man being investigated in the killings of his mother and grandmother was an elite wrestler while a student at West Forsyth High School.

Given the nickname Spanky by Pop Warner football teammates, William Scott graduated from the school in 2013. He grew up in the Waterford subdivision in Clemmons. His mother’s body was found in the home on Curraghmore Road.

Scott was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after firing at police on Monday during an alleged crime spree that ended when police shot him in Hanes Park.

He was taken to a local hospital.

His former coach, Mike Bryant, heaped praised on Scott for his devotion to wrestling in a 2013 profile in the Journal.

“Spanky is probably the strongest 138-pounder I’ve ever seen,” Bryant said.

Standing 5-6, Scott won the 138-pound championship at the prestigious King of the Mat Tournament in 2013. He finished third in the 132-pound class in the NCHSAA state championships as a junior in 2012 and turned his focus to winning a state title the following year, a goal that eluded him.

Scott later signed to wrestle with Belmont Abbey. It’s unclear how long he wrestled there.