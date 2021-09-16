Suspect in Mount Tabor High School identified. Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, faces murder charge in death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.

O'Neill did not say what the dispute between Williams and Evans was about but he did say that at some point during the summer, Evans was shot. He did not say who is alleged to have shot Evans or how seriously he was injured. He also did not say in court whether anyone was charged in that shooting.

These were the first details about what happened at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1. Previously, citing an active investigation and the fact that Evans is a juvenile, O'Neill said he could not comment publicly about any of the alleged facts of the case, including whether any criminal charges had been filed and the name of the suspect. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. also had declined to comment.

O'Neill declined to comment about the case outside of court as recently as Tuesday, after Forsyth District Judge Denise Hartsfield said that Evans would be tried as an adult during a meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. She made the statement during a presentation on the Forsyth County School-Justice Partnership, which would bring together school officials, law-enforcement officers and court officials.