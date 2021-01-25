Suspect in Wilkes shooting death dies of self-inflicted wounds

Two men are dead in Wilkes County after one man apparently shot another, then shot himself, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that Wilkes County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Boone Trail in Millers Creek about 12:26 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said they found the victim, Marc Royce Brantley, 51, of Millers Creek, dead outside his home.

Investigators said Brantley had been shot multiple times.

Authorities said they also found another man, Mickey Wayne Davis, 64, of Purlear, outside the residence with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel transported Davis to Wilkes Medical Center for treatment. Davis died of his wounds at the hospital.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing, but had no further information on what had happened.

