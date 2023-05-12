The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a 29-year-old man from Walnut Cove was the driver of a stolen Mercury Grand Marquis that was driven the wrong way on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Monday, and caused a head-on collision that claimed the lives of a young couple.

Authorities said Joseph Brandon Smith, 29, of Walnut Cove, the driver of the Mercury, also died in the Monday afternoon crash.

The sheriff's office released a photo of Smith taken Jan. 24 during a booking for a previous offense.

On Monday, authorities said, Smith fled law enforcement while driving the stolen Grand Marquis. Smith got onto the ramp leading from Baux Mountain Road to the Beltway westbound, then made a U-turn and drove east in the westbound lanes.

The Grand Marquis collided head-on with a Dodge Charger driven by Jayce Haverkos. Haverkos, 19, and his girlfriend, Madison Grotschel, 18, who was also riding in the Charger, died in the wreck, as did Smith.