A law enforcement officer shot and killed a suspect in Denton in a standoff Wednesday night that began when shots were fired inside a home, authorities said.

During the incident, a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy and a person inside the home in the area of Ebel Church Road and M H Drive were injured by gunfire, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Davidson County Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting that happened inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

A person in the home was struck by gunfire, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on the scene, a suspect fired a gun at them.

A bullet hit a deputy with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Many law enforcement agencies in the region responded to the scene to assist the Davidson County deputies, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect continued to shoot at the officers as he changed locations at the scene to evade them.

Davidson Sheriff Richie Simmons said the suspect fired about 200 bullets at the officers, damaging their equipment, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal’s news gathering partner.

The suspect shot down two drones deployed by the sheriff’s office and the Davidson County Emergency Services, Richie told the television station.

After several hours of negotiations, an officer shot and killed the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the dead suspect or the officer who shot him. The sheriff’s office also didn’t identify the injured deputy or the person who was shot inside the home.