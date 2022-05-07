 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Suspects arrested after car stolen at gunpoint in parking lot off Hanes Mall Boulevard

  • 0

A 2017 Toyota Camry was stolen by two people at gunpoint at the Lowes Home Improvement parking lot at 935 Hanes Mall Blvd, according to a report from Winston-Salem Police.

Several witnesses saw the armed robbery take place, including employees from Lowes Home Improvement, police said. Information was received from an additional witness that the victim’s vehicle was traveling toward Timlic Avenue. Officers located the stolen car and suspects, Taylor Shane Evans, 20, of Golden Oaks Circle, and a juvenile in the vehicle, in front of 50 Timlic Ave.

Both suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were arrested after a short foot chase, police said. A handgun was recovered that was used in the robbery.

Evans faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle. A juvenile petition is pending on the second suspect.

No bond information was available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

People are also reading…

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert