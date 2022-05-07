Suspects arrested after car stolen at gunpoint in parking lot off Hanes Mall Boulevard

A 2017 Toyota Camry was stolen by two people at gunpoint at the Lowes Home Improvement parking lot at 935 Hanes Mall Blvd, according to a report from Winston-Salem Police.

Several witnesses saw the armed robbery take place, including employees from Lowes Home Improvement, police said. Information was received from an additional witness that the victim’s vehicle was traveling toward Timlic Avenue. Officers located the stolen car and suspects, Taylor Shane Evans, 20, of Golden Oaks Circle, and a juvenile in the vehicle, in front of 50 Timlic Ave.

Both suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were arrested after a short foot chase, police said. A handgun was recovered that was used in the robbery.

Evans faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle. A juvenile petition is pending on the second suspect.

No bond information was available.

