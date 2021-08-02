Suspended driver's license? Winston-Salem, Forsyth County DA team up for program to help restore licenses.

O’Neill said if drivers have something like an expired registration, that is usually easy to fix. They can renew their registration and come back to the courthouse with the proper paperwork and have the citation dismissed, he said.

“But if folks don’t come to court or don’t take care of those things, what I like to describe as what happens next is sort of like being put into the spin cycle of a washing machine,” he said.

If a law-enforcement officer pulls over someone because of a broken taillight, then discovers that the person’s license has been suspended, the person could lose his or her license for an additional three years, O’Neill said.

O’Neill said he is committed to having his office help as many people as it can, but there might be situations where people just aren’t able to get their licenses back. A group of private attorneys is helping out as well, he said.

Council Member James Taylor, who is the chair of the council’s public safety committee, said that out of the 57,000 people whose license has been suspended, the overwhelming majority of them are people of color.

And when people lose their driver’s license, they lose their ability to get educational and job opportunities, he said.