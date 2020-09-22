Suspicious item closes courthouse in Winston-Salem. It was a insulin pump, authorities say.

The Forsyth County Hall of Justice was closed for about two hours Tuesday afternoon after someone reported a suspicious package in a trash can at the corner of Second and Liberty streets.

It turned out to be an insulin pump.

Sgt. Mark Snow of the Winston-Salem Police Department said that the person who reported the bomb threat said a “beeping” noise was coming from the trash can.

The police department’s Hazardous Device Unit responded and parked along Liberty Street. Officers with the Hazardous Device Unit determined that the “beeping” noise was coming from a diabetic insulin pod that had been thrown away.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Todd Burke closed the courthouse to the public for the rest of the day. The courthouse will reopen Wednesday morning.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about this incident call the police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

