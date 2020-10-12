Sweepstakes business owner faces charges of operating gaming machines and violating coronavirus restrictions in Kernersville

The owner of a Kernersville sweepstakes business faces felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities seized 49 gaming machines, along with a gun and money, from Total Skill Business Center on N.C. 66.

Police seized the items in August.

Steven Lawrence Burks, 54, of Rowe Street in Greensboro, faces charges of operating video gaming machines, operating and promoting electronic sweepstakes, operating slot machines and operating a game of chance.

Burks is also accused of violating emergency prohibitions and restrictions, a misdemeanor related to the North Carolina governor’s coronavirus restrictions.

North Carolina law prohibits players from being awarded cash from a video game machine, whether it is a game of chance or skill, says the Kernersville Police Department.

Games were originally seized from the business, at 1325 N.C. 66 South in Kernersville, on Aug. 13. Kernersville police, along with agents from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, served the search warrants at the business.