Taser used to subdue a suspect after a break-in at hospital's pharmacy in Clemmons

Shachaatiin Smiley Stanley

Stanley

 Forsyth County Sheriff

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies used a Taser to subdue a suspect Tuesday after he allegedly stole several items from the pharmacy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Clemmons, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:54 a.m. to a business alarm at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Plaza in Clemmons, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a broken window, the sheriff’s office said. Moments later, deputies saw someone leaving the building through the broken window.

That person ignored a deputy’s commands and ran away, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then followed the suspect who continued to ignore their verbal commands.

The deputies then used a Taser on the suspect "in order to safely and swiftly take the suspect into custody," the sheriff’s office said.

Shachaatiin Smiley Stanley, 28, of Winston-Salem is charged with felony breaking and entering into a pharmacy, felony larceny after breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools, the sheriff’s office said.

Stanley also is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and resisting a public officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Stanley is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, the sheriff’s office said.

