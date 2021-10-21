Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

A former Winston-Salem tax preparer will serve nearly three years in federal prison on charges that he tried to scam the IRS out of nearly $3 million. He filed fraudulent tax returns for others and for himself, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Nicholas Laws of Durham pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Aug. 2 to one count of aiding and abetting the filing of a false tax return and one count of filing a false tax return, according to court documents.
U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. sentenced Laws on Wednesday to two years and nine months in federal prison. He has to report to prison on Dec. 1. Once he serves his sentence, Laws will be placed on one year of supervised release. Osteen also ordered Laws to pay $184,072 in restitution.
According to the Justice Department, Laws worked as an office manager and a return preparer in the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind. He was responsible for training and supervising other Tax Mind return preparers. Laws also reviewed tax returns and filed completed tax returns.
Federal prosecutors alleged that, from 2014 to 2019, Laws prepared fraudulent tax returns for clients that reported false wages and business income as a way to increase the amount of the clients' tax refunds. Laws also put false information into tax returns prepared by others, prosecutors said.
Laws also charged fees, which could be as much as $1,000, to prepare the false returns, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors said Laws intended to scam the IRS out of about $2.9 million.
Laws falsely claimed wages and income tax withholdings from Duke University, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that, because Laws once worked at the university, he had access to the school's employer identification number and used it to "bolster the appearance of legitimacy of these false wages and federal income tax withholdings."
Court papers said Laws not only failed to report income from his job at Tax Mind but also claimed losses from a nonexistent law business.
336-727-7326