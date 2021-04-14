Teacher and teen shot and killed in Alamance County. Sheriff: Shootout at 'stash house' was connected to drugs.

A North Carolina teacher and an 18-year-old were both killed last week in a shootings that the Alamance County sheriff alleges were connected to rival groups. Sheriff Terry Johnson called one of the groups a drug cartel.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on April 8, people near a mobile home park on Wyatt Road in Alamance County called law enforcement about numerous shots being fired, Johnson said in a press conference Wednesday. At one of the mobile homes, officers found two people who had been shot.

Barney Dale Harris was dead after being hit multiple times. The sheriff said Harris was wearing a vest, gloves and had his face covered. Harris lived in Union County and taught Spanish, as well as coaching basketball and track, at Union Academy in Monroe, reports WGHP/Fox8.

Alonso Beltran Lara, 18, was still alive when officers arrived at the mobile home, although he had been shot twice in the back of the head, a shooting the sheriff described as execution-style. Lara died later the same day at an area hospital.