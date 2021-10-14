Teen accused in fatal school shooting feared for his life, attorney says

O’Neill told the court that Evans refused to name his attackers following the June 5 assault, WGHP reported. Byers told the court that was because “they just tried to kill him.”

O’Neill and Byers convened a joint press conference following the court hearing.

“The statute is pretty clear that there are certain factors that a judge can consider” when making a decision on bond, including flight risk, danger to the community and the nature and circumstances of the case,” O’Neill told reporters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Anytime you are dealing with school violence, we have to send a message to the community that it won’t be tolerated, the criminal justice system takes these cases very seriously, and of course the prosecutor’s office takes a zero-tolerance on these sorts of things.”

Byers said that Evans and his family are disappointed that Evans didn’t win the chance to post bond, and that while a low bond amount in a murder case is rare, it would be justified by the circumstances of this case.

“He is 15 years old and has health issues from almost being killed,” Byers said. “I felt like my arguments were reasonable.”