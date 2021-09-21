Teen accused in Mount Tabor shooting is one step closer to being tried as an adult

The 15-year-old boy charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Mount Tabor High School student is one step closer to being tried as an adult after a hearing in juvenile court Tuesday morning.

J.D. Byers, attorney for Maurice T. Evans Jr., waived a probable cause hearing. Evans, a thin boy dressed in a dark gray sweatshirt and light gray sweatpants, stood beside Byers. His parents were seated behind them, and his sister also attended.

Evans is accused of fatally shooting William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. outside a classroom at Mount Tabor High School just after noon on Sept. 1. Miller and Evans were students at Mount Tabor High School. At a hearing last week, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said Evans threw a gun into a trash can on campus. O'Neill also said that the shooting was not a random act of violence and was the culmination of a long-simmering dispute between Miller and Evans over the summer. O'Neill said the shooting was captured by security cameras.

The shooting led to lockdowns at Mount Tabor High School and other schools in the area while Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies searched for the shooter. Evans was taken into custody at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.