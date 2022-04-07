Teen accused of shooting into house Wednesday in Thomasville

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened Wednesday in Thomasville, authorities said Thursday.

Thomasville police arrived at 5:40 p.m. in the 300 block of James Avenue after a report of gunfire, police said.

Investigators learned that a home had been struck by gunfire, police said. Four people, who were inside the house, were uninjured.

Witnesses told officers that they saw a suspect running east on James Avenue, police said. Officers found and arrested the suspect behind a home in the 100 block of James Avenue.

Police also found a gun, which investigators said was used in the shooting.

The juvenile is charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm within city limits, police said. The juvenile was being held in a juvenile detention center in Taylorsville.

