Teen accused of stabbing his mother and sister in Thomasville

Thomasville police arrested a male teenager Thursday after he was accused of stabbing his mother and younger sister, authorities said.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Irene Street in Thomasville is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12, police said.

Estrada-Ochoa was being held Thursday night in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. Estrada-Ochoe is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22.

Officers were dispatched to Irene Street shortly after 3 p.m. on a domestic call after they received a report of a child screaming and stating someone was dead, police said.

When the officers arrived on they scene, they found an 11-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds inside the home, police said. A 5-year-old girl was also inside the home, but she didn't appear to be injured.

All three were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment, police said. Police didn't identify the victims.

Detectives learned about a domestic dispute involving Estrada-Ochoa and his mother, police said.