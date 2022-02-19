Teen arrested after Thomasville man shot, killed in Raleigh

Raleigh police arrested a teenager Saturday in connection with Friday’s shooting death of a Thomasville man and a recent graduate of North Carolina State University, authorities said.

James Christopher Anderson, 19, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Cody McLaggan, police said.

McLaggan, 22, was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot near the school’s campus, police said.

Police didn’t provide Anderson’s address or further details of his arrest.

McLaggan graduated from NCSU in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management, Mick Kulikowski, an NCSU spokesman, told The News & Observer.

The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in a Food Lion parking lot in the 3900 block of Western Boulevard near the campus, police said. Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McLaggan was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.