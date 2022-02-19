Teen arrested after Thomasville man shot, killed in Raleigh

Raleigh police arrested a teenager Saturday in connection with Friday’s shooting death of a Thomasville man and a recent graduate of North Carolina State University, authorities said.
James Christopher Anderson, 19, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Cody McLaggan, police said.
McLaggan, 22, was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot near the school’s campus, police said.
Police didn’t provide Anderson’s address or further details of his arrest.
McLaggan graduated from NCSU in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management, Mick Kulikowski, an NCSU spokesman, told The News & Observer.
The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in a Food Lion parking lot in the 3900 block of Western Boulevard near the campus, police said. Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
McLaggan was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.
As a recent graduate looking for work, McLaggan wrote on his LinkedIn page that he was looking forward to “gaining more hands-on experience and exploring the fascinating field of agricultural research.”
McLaggan had worked as a technical research assistant at N.C. State since May 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.
McLaggan also wrote that he was “interested and eager to learn more about agriculture (and) be molded by mentors and willing to show determination by working exceedingly hard to cover any obstacle in the way of goals.”
McLaggan indicated on his Facebook page he lives in Thomasville and is from that city.
In 2018, he received an associate’s degree from Davidson Community College, according to McLaggan’s LinkedIn page.
McLaggan had worked part-time at Rosa Mae Catering and as an overnight stocker at Lowe’s Cos. Inc. in Lexington, his LinkedIn page says.
The Associated Press and News & Observer contributed to this story.
