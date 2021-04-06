Teen charged in shooting of 4-year-old, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police arrested a 17-year-old suspect Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy wounded late last month, authorities said.
The teenager was driving a stolen vehicle before the Winston-Salem Police Department's special weapons and tactics team arrested him, police said.
He is accused of firing a gun from a car toward a crowd of people who were standing out in the 1100 block of New Hope Lane in the Cleveland Avenue Homes about 9:30 p.m. March 29, police said.
The 4-year-old, Semaj Da-von Roseborough, was shot in his arm while he was playing on the sidewalk, police said. Semaj was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities also arrested a 15-year-old, a passenger in the stolen car that the 17-year-old was driving, police said. The 15-year-old is accused of illegally possessing a concealed handgun.
The N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice issued a secure custody order charging the 15-year-old with larceny of a firearm, police said.
That teen faces additional charges of possession of a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer and possession of a handgun by a minor, police said.
Both teenagers were being held Tuesday in juvenile detention, police said. Investigators did not identify either juvenile.
Last week, police arrested Demus Ramsey, 19, of Mount Airy who is charged with acting as an accessory to assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting bodily injury, according to police and an arrest warrant.
Semaj is named as the victim on Ramey's arrest warrant.
Investigators allege that Ramsey drove a teenager to Cleveland Avenue Homes, and the juvenile then indiscriminately fired a gun when the car was on New Hope Lane.
Ramsey has been released from custody after he posted a $7,500 bond, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court April 12.
