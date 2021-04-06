Teen charged in shooting of 4-year-old, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police arrested a 17-year-old suspect Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy wounded late last month, authorities said.

The teenager was driving a stolen vehicle before the Winston-Salem Police Department's special weapons and tactics team arrested him, police said.

He is accused of firing a gun from a car toward a crowd of people who were standing out in the 1100 block of New Hope Lane in the Cleveland Avenue Homes about 9:30 p.m. March 29, police said.

The 4-year-old, Semaj Da-von Roseborough, was shot in his arm while he was playing on the sidewalk, police said. Semaj was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also arrested a 15-year-old, a passenger in the stolen car that the 17-year-old was driving, police said. The 15-year-old is accused of illegally possessing a concealed handgun.

The N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice issued a secure custody order charging the 15-year-old with larceny of a firearm, police said.

That teen faces additional charges of possession of a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer and possession of a handgun by a minor, police said.