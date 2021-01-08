Teen charged with murder, burglary is second suspect in fatal home invasion in Winston-Salem

A 19-year-old faces charges of murder and burglary in connection to a Winston-Salem home invasion last month.

Danien Daeron Jordan of Trent Street in Winston-Salem was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 7, police said.

In addition to the murder and burglary charges that stem from the Dec. 27 home invasion, Jordan faces three counts of shooting a gun into an occupied dwelling, which are related to another incident, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Dec. 27, investigators were told that several people forced their way into a home in the 1100 block of Louise Road and held occupants at gunpoint with intentions of robbing them.

Robert Pedro Singletary, 41, who police said lived nearby on Louise Road, was shot. Authorities later pronounced him dead at the scene.

One additional man faces charges in the home invasion. Dejunte Dequan Moore, 21, of Trent Street in Winston-Salem, was charged Jan. 5 with murder, burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted on the organization’s Facebook page.