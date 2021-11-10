Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Forbush High School student, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office did not release the names of either teenager. But David Gentry, president of Gentry Family Funeral Service, confirmed that the girl's name is Norah Rayne Smitherman, a senior at Forbush High School.
According to her obituary, Smitherman was on schedule to graduate with honors from Forbush High, played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships at UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.
The boy is also a Forbush High School student, WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, reported.
The girl died on Nov. 4, a Thursday. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said it received a call just after 8 p.m. Nov. 4 about an accidental shooting at a house on Gospel Way Church Road, southeast of Yadkinville. When deputies arrived at the house, they found Smitherman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office determined that Smitherman's death would be investigated as a homicide and called in the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation for assistance.
The sheriff's office has not released any other details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or whether Smitherman and the boy knew each other.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday, charged with second-degree murder, and turned over to the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice. The boy appeared in Yadkin District Court Wednesday on a bond hearing. The boy will remain in secure custody with the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice until the next court hearing on Nov. 18.
Martin said last week that school officials were making resources available to students.
"It's always very difficult when you lose a student when a life is cut short like that," Martini said. "This was a well-liked student, a well-respected student by the other students on campus as well as the faculty and staff there."
Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said in its release that it was extending condolences to the girl's family, friends and students at Forbush High School.
