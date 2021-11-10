Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Forbush High School student, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office did not release the names of either teenager. But David Gentry, president of Gentry Family Funeral Service, confirmed that the girl's name is Norah Rayne Smitherman, a senior at Forbush High School.

According to her obituary, Smitherman was on schedule to graduate with honors from Forbush High, played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships at UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

The boy is also a Forbush High School student, WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, reported.

The girl died on Nov. 4, a Thursday. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said it received a call just after 8 p.m. Nov. 4 about an accidental shooting at a house on Gospel Way Church Road, southeast of Yadkinville. When deputies arrived at the house, they found Smitherman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office determined that Smitherman's death would be investigated as a homicide and called in the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation for assistance.