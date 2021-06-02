Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amara-Renee Wynn said she once tried to save Reuben Charlie Pledger IV’s life after he was shot in the foot. Two months later, according to prosecutors, she caused the 13-year-old boy’s death in a crash that ended a high speed chase with Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies.
And on Wednesday morning, Wynn, 17, of Avera Avenue, pleaded guilty to charges connected to Pledger’s death — felony death by motor vehicle and aggravated speeding to elude arrest. Wynn had been facing a charge of second-degree murder, but that charge was essentially dismissed as part of the plea arrangement.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave her an active sentence of one year and nine months in prison.
Hall also gave her a suspended sentence with a minimum of five years, four months and a maximum of seven years, five months on the felony death charge. On the aggravated speeding charge, he gave Wynn a minimum suspended sentence of one year, three months with a maximum two years, six months.
Just before she was sentenced, Wynn said she considered Pledger as her little brother. Pledger spent plenty of time at her family’s house, sometimes staying over. He came to her when his grandmother, who had been raising him, died from cancer.
Two months before he died on Aug. 18, 2020, Wynn said she was pulling up at her family’s home when she saw Pledger fighting with someone else. When she got to Pledger, she found that he was shot but couldn’t figure out where. An ambulance was called, but it wasn’t getting there in time. Thinking that Pledger’s life was at stake, she put him in the car and drove him to the hospital, she said.
“I couldn’t keep him away,” Wynn said. “I couldn’t see him hurt.”
On the other side of the large courtroom Wednesday morning, Pledger’s mother, Tamara Kallay, sat on the front row, occasionally pulling her face mask down to dab her eyes with tissue. She seemed as if she flitted from anger to grief and back again as she listened to the proceedings. A legal assistant occasionally touched her shoulder to comfort her.
She said in court that her son didn’t deserve to die. She had sent her son to live with her late mother and her stepfather so she could deal with her own issues. She and her son had just started mending their relationship when he died, Kallay said.
“He should have been the author of his story and no one else,” she said.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding laid out in harrowing detail what happened just after midnight on Aug. 18, 2020:
Wynn, then 16, had turned onto Patterson Avenue, going south. Pledger was in the right rear passenger seat. The owner of the 2003 Chevy Tracker that Wynn was driving — Jaylen Lyles, 21 — was in the front passenger seat, and Desean Dick, 18, was in the left passenger seat.
That night, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies and Winston-Salem police officers were doing what are called saturation patrols — increased law-enforcement officers patrolling as a way to reduce gun violence in high-crime areas. Deputy Troy Austin Curry was in a patrol car with his partner, Matthew James Morso.
Curry was behind Wynn’s vehicle and saw that the car lacked a license plate. He attempted to pull her over in the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue. Wynn applied the brakes and appeared to start pulling over but then abruptly drove off at a high rate of speed.
Curry went after her, and Wynn was driving at 75 mph in a 35-mph zone. She passed at least one car by going across the centerline into the northbound lane of Patterson Avenue. She also passed a Winston-Salem police car that was stopped on the right-hand side of Patterson Avenue.
As Wynn got near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and North Liberty Street at close to 80 mph, she lost control of the car, ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. The car flipped several times. Pledger did not have his seatbelt on. Breeding said he died almost instantly.
Lyles, described by prosecutors as Wynn’s boyfriend, got out of the car and started to run but was quickly caught by law-enforcement officers. He had outstanding warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses, breaking and entering and larceny as well as misdemeanor probation violations.
Inside the car, investigators found a cold alcoholic drink that still had condensation on the can, a box of ammunition and a black magazine for a handgun inside the car door. A black semi-automatic handgun was found on the ground near the car. That gun had been stolen.
Breeding said Wynn initially told investigators that Lyles had been driving, but after consulting with her mother, she admitted she was driving and that she had been drinking before the crash. A sample of her blood was tested and Wynn was found to have had THC, a main ingredient for marijuana, in her system. Further testing at the State Crime Lab showed significant amounts of THC, meaning she had used marijuana just before the crash.
Kallay has previously raised questions about why deputies had to engage in a high-speed chase with a car that had no tags.
“None of it makes sense,” she told the Winston-Salem Journal last year. “With speeds as high as that? Over a license plate? They had the make and model of the car. Surely they’d see it driving around again. Why not back off? At 80 miles an hour, it wasn’t going to end well.”
Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the agency conducted an internal review and found that the deputies did not violate any departmental policies or procedures.
Andrew Keever, Wynn’s attorney, pointed out that Wynn was young and had no previous criminal record. He said she felt pressure from Lyles, who had an outstanding warrant, and that was why she panicked and pulled off.
He said Wynn had been traumatized by Pledger’s death and has had nightmares. He urged Hall to impose a strictly probationary sentence, but Hall said while he knows Wynn didn’t intentionally set out to kill Pledger, her actions led to his death and there has to be justice for that.
Both he and Wynn’s grandfather, Tony Lee Wright Jr., said the community has to step up to help young people.
“We’ve got to save these kids,” Wright said.
