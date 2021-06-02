Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amara-Renee Wynn said she once tried to save Reuben Charlie Pledger IV’s life after he was shot in the foot. Two months later, according to prosecutors, she caused the 13-year-old boy’s death in a crash that ended a high speed chase with Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies.

And on Wednesday morning, Wynn, 17, of Avera Avenue, pleaded guilty to charges connected to Pledger’s death — felony death by motor vehicle and aggravated speeding to elude arrest. Wynn had been facing a charge of second-degree murder, but that charge was essentially dismissed as part of the plea arrangement.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave her an active sentence of one year and nine months in prison.

Hall also gave her a suspended sentence with a minimum of five years, four months and a maximum of seven years, five months on the felony death charge. On the aggravated speeding charge, he gave Wynn a minimum suspended sentence of one year, three months with a maximum two years, six months.

Just before she was sentenced, Wynn said she considered Pledger as her little brother. Pledger spent plenty of time at her family’s house, sometimes staying over. He came to her when his grandmother, who had been raising him, died from cancer.