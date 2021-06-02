Teen convicted in death of 13-year-old killed in Winston-Salem crash. She was speeding to escape a Forsyth deputy.

According to Breeding, Wynn was driving a 2003 Chevy Tracker just after midnight on Aug. 18, 2020. Pledger, a close friend of Wynn's, was in the right rear passenger seat. Two other people — 21-year-old Jaylen Lyles (the vehicle's owner), and 18-year-old Desean Dick — were in the vehicle.

Wynn, who was 16 at the time, turned south onto Patterson Avenue. A deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office could not see a license plate on the car Wynn was driving and attempted to pull Wynn over. Breeding said Wynn started to pull over and stop the car but then suddenly took off.

The deputy went after her. Wynn was driving at 75 mph in a 35 mph zone. Breeding said she passed at least one car by crossing the center line into the northbound lane of Patterson Avenue and she also passed a Winston-Salem police patrol car that was stopped on the right side of Patterson.

As she headed to the intersection of Patterson Avenue and North Liberty Street, Wynn lost control of the car, which was going 80 mph at that point, ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The car flipped several times. Pledger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died instantly, Breeding said. He died of blunt-force injuries.

Breeding said that Wynn admitted to police that she was driving and that she had alcohol before taking the wheel.