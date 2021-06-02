Teen convicted in death of 13-year-old killed in Winston-Salem crash. She was speeding to escape a Forsyth deputy.

A 17-year-old girl was convicted Wednesday on charges connected to a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy last year.
Kmya Amari Renee Wynn of Avera Avenue pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to felony death by motor vehicle and aggravated felony speeding to elude arrest.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave her a suspended sentence with a minimum of five years, four months and a maximum of seven years, five months. He ordered her to serve an active sentence of one year and nine months in prison.
On the aggravated speeding charge, Hall gave Wynn a suspended sentence with a minimum one year, three months and a maximum two years, six months.
Wynn was accused of causing the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. She was initially indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors essentially dismissed that charge in exchange for the charges for which she entered guilty pleas.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding said in court that, while her choices directly led to Pledger's death, there was no evidence that she had malice, a key element prosecutors have to prove in order to get a conviction for second-degree murder. Specifically, she had no prior criminal record and did not have a driver's license, he said.
According to Breeding, Wynn was driving a 2003 Chevy Tracker just after midnight on Aug. 18, 2020. Pledger, a close friend of Wynn's, was in the right rear passenger seat. Two other people — 21-year-old Jaylen Lyles (the vehicle's owner), and 18-year-old Desean Dick — were in the vehicle.
Wynn, who was 16 at the time, turned south onto Patterson Avenue. A deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office could not see a license plate on the car Wynn was driving and attempted to pull Wynn over. Breeding said Wynn started to pull over and stop the car but then suddenly took off.
The deputy went after her. Wynn was driving at 75 mph in a 35 mph zone. Breeding said she passed at least one car by crossing the center line into the northbound lane of Patterson Avenue and she also passed a Winston-Salem police patrol car that was stopped on the right side of Patterson.
As she headed to the intersection of Patterson Avenue and North Liberty Street, Wynn lost control of the car, which was going 80 mph at that point, ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The car flipped several times. Pledger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died instantly, Breeding said. He died of blunt-force injuries.
Breeding said that Wynn admitted to police that she was driving and that she had alcohol before taking the wheel.
At the time, Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were conducting "saturation patrols" in an effort to reduce gun violence in the area.
Pledger's mother, Tamara Kallay, has previously raised questions about the chase, including why it commenced over a license plate.
Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, has said that the deputies involved in the chase were Troy Austin Curry and Matthew James Marso. The sheriff's office conducted an internal review and found that the deputies did not violate any departmental policies or procedures, Howell has said.
Andrew Keever, Wynn's attorney, said Wynn has taken full responsibility for her actions and is remorseful. For months, Keever said, she has had nightmares about what happened. Pledger, he said, was like a little brother to her.
Pledger's mother was in court Wednesday, trying to hold herself together before finally collapsing into tears after the hearing. Kallay told Hall that she had made mistakes, mentioning that her son went to live with his grandmother, but that she and her son had been working to restore their relationship. He should still be living, she said.
"He should have been the author of his story and no one else," Kallay said.
