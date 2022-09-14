 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen found dead by Winston-Salem street, police say

Local media, business and community members came together to help solve the murder of a college student in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A 17-year-old was found dead in a grassy area by East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night.

Terrance Julius Mason’s body was found by residents around 11:05 p.m.. His death is being investigated as a homicide, said Winston-Salem police.

This is the 24th homicide in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 26 during the same period in 2021.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into the teenager’s death is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line to send photos, videos or more information to Winston-Salem police is 336-276-1717.

