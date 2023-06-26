A teen was shot Sunday morning during during a shootout on Timlic Avenue, Winston-Salem police said.

Charlie Roque-Salinas, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said.

His injury is not considered life threatening.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area around 12 Timlic Ave. at 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers learned that Roque-Salinas had been driven to an area hospital by a relative.

Authorities are still investigating this shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police.