Teen shot in parking lot of Thomasville apartment complex

Detectives in Thomasville are asking for help identifying suspects and witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning.

A Thomasville officer heard gunshots while patrolling near Big Chair Lofts on East Guilford Street around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Around the same time, Davidson County emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting the shooting.

The officer saw people running from the area and then located the victim inside an apartment.

The teenager was taken by EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, where police said Monday that he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting occurred in the apartment complex parking lot. Detectives reported finding numerous shell casings in different areas of the parking lot. Five guns, two of which had been reported stolen, also were found during a search of the scene, according to police.

The Thomasville Police Department said the shooting appears to be gang related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.