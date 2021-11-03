Teen shot twice early Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A teenager was hospitalized early Wednesday after being shot twice, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Officers were notified just after 3:30 a.m. that an 18-year-old male had arrived to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's emergency room with two "non-life threatening gunshot wounds," according to the release.
Investigators believe the teenager was shot while attending a gathering in the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue, where police say they located a crime scene. No other victims were found at that location.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.