 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen shot twice early Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Teen shot twice early Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency vehicle

Stock photo 

WINSTON-SALEM — A teenager was hospitalized early Wednesday after being shot twice, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers were notified just after 3:30 a.m. that an 18-year-old male had arrived to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's emergency room with two "non-life threatening gunshot wounds," according to the release.

Investigators believe the teenager was shot while attending a gathering in the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue, where police say they located a crime scene. No other victims were found at that location.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Forsyth judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for Winston-Salem man accused in fatal stabbing. The man is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Crime

Forsyth judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for Winston-Salem man accused in fatal stabbing. The man is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

A Forsyth County judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for a Winston-Salem man accused of fatally stabbing his former roommate in June 2020. Sampson Bash, 52, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and is accused of killing Keith Bowman after an altercation. Bowman was the youngest son of the late Carl H. Russell, who founded Russell Funeral Home, a prominent Black-owned funeral home in Winston-Salem, in 1939. 

Kernersville man convicted of possessing child pornography.
Crime

Kernersville man convicted of possessing child pornography.

Cory Wyatt Bowman pleaded guilty to 15 counts of third-degree sex exploitation based on allegations that he possessed child pornograpy. The Kernersville man was given a suspended sentence and will be placed on five years of supervised probation. He will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News