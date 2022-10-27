Teen shot Wednesday night at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A teenager trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park was shot in the arm Wednesday night, police said in a news release.

Officers found Luis Angel Medel Penaloza, 19, sitting in the driver's seat of a Mitsubishi Eclipse in the middle of Reynolds Forest Drive near Waughtown Street at approximately 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. He had a gunshot wound to the right upper arm area and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said in the news release that the bullet had traveled through his right arm and entered the right side of the chest. The teenager is expected to recover, police said.

Officers said the teen was at Quarry Park at 1790 Quarry Road with several friends and acquaintances. Witnesses at the park told officers the victim was trying to break up a fight involving one of the suspects and a female. During the physical altercation one of the suspects shot the victim and left in a blue Honda sedan style vehicle.

The victim then left in his vehicle before stopping on Reynolds Forest Drive to call the police after feeling the effects of being shot, police said.

Officers found approximately 12 spent 9mm shell casings at Quarry Park.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.