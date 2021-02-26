Teen shot when someone fired through his living room window in Winston-Salem, police say

A 14-year-old was shot when someone fired into a home in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Police were called to the home in the 1100 block of Addison Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Someone fired at the front of the residence, and one shot went through the living room window, Winston-Salem police said.
A male teenager was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.