Teen shot when someone fired through his living room window in Winston-Salem, police say
Teen shot when someone fired through his living room window in Winston-Salem, police say

A 14-year-old was shot when someone fired into a home in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.

Police were called to the home in the 1100 block of Addison Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Someone fired at the front of the residence, and one shot went through the living room window, Winston-Salem police said.

A male teenager was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Breaking News