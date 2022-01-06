Teens, 11-year-old accused of stealing car for drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Three male juveniles stole a vehicle at gunpoint Thursday in Winston-Salem, and then used the vehicle in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Two 16-year-olds and an 11-year-old were all charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Winston-Salem police received a robbery report from the 2800 block of Millbrook Drive and arrived at the scene at 8:17 a.m. Benita Marie Conrad, 45, told officers that three male juveniles approached her on Millbrook Drive in the city's northwestern section, police said.
One of the juveniles pointed a handgun at Conrad, ordering her to give them her vehicle, police said. Conrad complied with the demand, and the juveniles fled the scene in her silver 2018 Honda Accord.
Afterward, the juveniles conducted a drive-by shooting near 30th Street and Bon Air Avenue, but no one was injured by the gunfire, police said.
Minutes afterward, detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's gang unit saw the Honda Accord on East 25th Street near Ladera Crest Apartments.
The vehicle stopped and all three juveniles ran, police said. Officers arrested one juvenile during a pursuit and used a police dog to identify and arrest the two others, investigators said.
Officers also reported finding the handgun used in the drive-by shooting, police said.
The boys were taken to a juvenile detention center.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to Winston-Salem police.
336-727-7299