Teens charged with murder in Thomasville killing
THOMASVILLE — Police have charged two teenagers with first degree murder and other offenses after a shooting left a man dead inside his home on Feb. 19, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a house on Culbreth Avenue around 7:46 p.m. and on arrival found Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41, dead inside his house.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired from near the road outside the house.

Thomasville Police Department detectives arrested a 16-year-old male on Feb. 21. He was charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV drugs, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, and having no operator’s license.

On Feb. 22, detectives arrested and charged a 17-year-old male with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Both juveniles are currently being held at the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected. Authorities said their investigation showed that the shooting was not a random act but declined to say anything more about possible motives in the case.

"Our detectives have done phenomenal work on this case," said Captain Brad Saintsing, with the Thomasville Police Department. "They worked around the clock to quickly identify the people involved."

