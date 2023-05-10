The N.C. Highway patrol has identified the two teenagers who died Monday when the car they were riding in was struck head-on by a stolen car on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

WGHP/Fox 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner, said Jayce Alexander Haverkos, 19, of Tobaccoville, and Madison Lynn Grotschel, 18, of Kernersville, died in the wreck.

The station said troopers have not yet identified the man who was driving the stolen car, who also died in the fiery collision.

Haverkos was driving a Dodge Charger westbound on the beltway early Monday afternoon and Grotschel was a passenger, when a silver Mercury Grand Marquis traveling the wrong direction slammed into the car they were riding in.

The teens died at the scene, as did the driver of the Grand Marquis.

At the time of the crash, the driver of the Mercury was fleeing a Forsyth County Sheriff's deputy, who spotted the stolen car on Baux Mountain Road and turned on his blue lights and siren to make a traffic stop.

The Grand Marquis didn't stop, and was pursued by the deputy as it drove onto the ramp leading to the beltway westbound, currently designated as N.C. 74. At the foot of the westbound ramp, authorities say, the driver Grand Marquis executed a U-turn and proceeded east in the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

The highway patrol said Haverkos tried to swerve left to avoid the oncoming Grand Marquis, but was not able to avoid the collision.

The Mercury had been reported stolen from a home off Old School House Road.