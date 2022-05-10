The family of a slain Davie County woman questions whether law enforcement missed warning signs

MOCKSVILLE — The family of a slain Davie County woman is asking whether the county Sheriff's Office missed important potential warnings in the hours before her boyfriend fatally shot her and their two children last month.

Marwan Porter, the attorney for Ashton Brown's family, said the family wants to know why the sheriff's office didn't provide a deputy to talk to Brown and Aschod Ewing-Meeks when they came to sheriff's office hours before the shooting and why the sheriff's office didn't dispatch a deputy to conduct a welfare check on Brown and Ewing-Meeks a short time later.

Porter and Christina Stuckey, Brown's mother, talked about the case at a news conference Tuesday at the Davie County Community Center, which was formerly Davie County High School, near Mocksville. Stuckey also discussed her daughter's life and her relationship with Ewing-Meeks.

Ewing-Meeks, 26, Brown, 26, and their two children, Bella Rose, 4, and Brixx, who was 8 months old, were found dead April 18 in their burning home near Cooleemee in Davie County.

Ewing-Meeks was found with a 9mm handgun in his hand and died from a self-inflicted gunshot, Sheriff J.D. Hartman of Davie County said at a news conference April 20. Investigators believe he shot the children and Brown before setting fire to the house and turning the gun on himself, Hartman said.

Before the April 18 shooting and fire, the sheriff's office never received a 911 call or any type of emergency call from their house, Hartman said. There was no domestic violence protective order involving Brown and Ewing-Meeks.

However, a video shows Brown, Ewing-Meeks and their two children entering the lobby of the sheriff's office at 12:11 p.m. April 18 — only a couple hours before they died. Brown and Ewing-Meeks spoke to the receptionist at the office before leaving four minutes later. Soon after, the couple called asking to speak to a deputy. A deputy then called Brown’s cell phone repeatedly for 19 minutes, the sheriff said. Ewing-Meeks told the deputy that he thought someone was following him.

Brown's family has hired the Porter Law Firm, which is based in Stuart, Fla., and Porter to investigate the circumstances in this case. Brown's family wants to know what happened, why it happened and whether the sheriff's office followed proper policies and procedures during its contact with Brown and Ewing-Meeks 22 days ago.

"We are here to seek answers, and not to cast aspersions," Porter said. "When someone is crying out as loud they can for help, those cries have to be listened to and they cannot ignored.

"The authorities and agencies who are responsible for listening to those cries have to pick up on those cues," Porter said.

Hartman and Ed Vogler, the Davie County attorney, declined to comment Tuesday on Porter's comments.

Porter's law firm wants to work with sheriff's office and Davie County officials during their investigation to get the answers that the Brown family wants, Porter said.

Porter stressed that Brown family hired his law firm to investigate the case and not to file a legal action. However, if the sheriff's office and Davie County officials don't cooperate and provide the Brown family with answers or if the investigation turns up wrongdoing, then the family will consider litigation, Porter said.

"If nothing was done wrong, there will be no need for litigation," Porter said.

Christina Stuckey said that her daughter was an amazing woman. A native of Davie County, Brown was an athlete.

"Softball was her life before her babies," Stuckey said.

Brown went to Shaw University where she played softball, her mother said. Brown moved back to Davie County and completed her education at Winston-Salem State University. Brown graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in education.

Brown and Stuckey both worked at South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem, Stuckey said.

"And most importantly, she was a mommy who loved her babies," Stuckey said. "They were her everything. They were the best part of her.

Stuckey described her granddaughter, Bella as a smart girl with an adult vocabulary. Bella loved to smile, dance and sing, Stuckey said.

"Brixx was pretty much the same way," Stuckey said. "He was going to like his big sister.

"She was proud to be his big sister," Stuckey said of Bella. "It's just hard."

Stuckey said it appeared to her that daughter's body language at the sheriff's office on April 18 was troublesome.

"She never said a word," Stuckey said.

The sheriff's office should have sent a deputy to Stuckey's home after her daughter gave the receptionist Stuckey's address, Stuckey said. If that happened, the tragic events may not have occurred, Porter said.

Tiffany Meeks of Raleigh, the mother of Ewing-Meeks, said last week that her son was likely suffering from head trauma from playing football. Ewing-Meeks was hospitalized in April 2021 because of "his suicidal thoughts, his extreme paranoia, and the nightmares and the trauma he was suffering," Meeks said.

At that time, her son was depressed as he experienced anxiety and had impulses, Meeks said.

Meeks said she is considering filing a lawsuit against the Davie sheriff's office for what she described as its neglectful actions during contacts with her son on the day the family died.

Hartman and Vogler also declined to comment on Meeks' statements.

Stuckey said that Ewing-Meeks, Brown and their children spent Easter Sunday at Stuckey's home with her other children.

Easter Sunday was normal day at Stuckey's home, she said.

"Aschod was like another member of our family," Stuckey said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.