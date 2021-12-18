The family of a Winston-Salem murder victim is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer

The family of a Winston-Salem man who was shot and killed in early October offered a $10,000 reward Saturday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the man's death.
Lacarnly Dixon Sr., 55, of Chatham Road, was found Oct. 4, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of 800 Chatham Road, Winston-Salem police said at the time. The parking lot is near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Broad Street.
Nine of Dixon's family members and a family friend attended a news conference Saturday in front of the Burke Public Safety Center on North Cherry Street.
"Personally, I want to know who murdered my mother's son in cold blood and why," said Latura DeVane, one of Dixon's sisters and a family spokeswoman. "We are not going to give up until we get justice."
Dixon's family is asking the Winston-Salem community for help in bringing his killer to justice, DeVane said, adding that their family is devastated by Dixon's killing.
"The person who committed this murder is a really dangerous person and needs to be taken off the streets," DeVane said. "The audacity to murder someone in the place where they feel most safe, the parking lot of their residence, and in front of their child, is unimaginable."
Dixon was shot in the parking lot of Mill 800 Apartments in the presence of his 16-year-old son as Dixon sat in his car, his family said in a statement. Dixon worked as a maintenance technician at the apartment complex.
DeVane said that Dixon's son is doing OK, but he was too afraid to attend Saturday's news conference.
An autopsy was performed on Dixon's body at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Investigators have the autopsy's results, said Detective Aaron Jessup who attended the news conference.
Jessup said Dixon died of a gunshot wound, but he declined to discuss further details of the autopsy. Jessup also declined to say whether investigators have any leads or suspects in the case.
"We can't speak on anything right now," Jessup said.
During the news conference, DeVane described her brother as a charming, helpful and loving person who was a father, grandfather, brother, son and a friend. Dixon was known as "Lonnie" or "Joe."
"He was just the type of man that would show up for when you needed help or just to celebrate important moments in your life," DeVane said. "He was someone you could talk to about whatever, and he was always willing to offer advice or assistance."
In addition, police haven't shared many details about the case with Dixon's family, DeVane said.
There is a surveillance video from the apartment complex that was taken the night that Dixon was shot, DeVane said. But that video is too grainy to reveal the shooter's identity, she said.
"We just want to know who did it," DeVane said. "Police are trying to connect the dots. Perhaps, the reward will bring some people out to connect those dots."
Yolanda Biggs-Stallings, another sister of Dixon, said she wondered why the suspect in Dixon's shooting hasn’t said something about it to someone in the wake of Dixon's death.
Dixon’s family asks if anyone knows anything about this shooting to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymous text tips, photos and video to the Winston-Salem police.
John Hinton: 5 impactful stories from 2021
A high school shooting, a standoff, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood and a local Vietnam veteran were among unforgettable news stories in 2021.
A Mount Tabor High School student died Wednesday after he was shot at school, and a suspect believed to be a student was later taken into cust…
'Wish he had surrendered' — Housemates of Edwin Castillo Jr. question fatal outcome of last week's standoff
A housemate of Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr. says Winston-Salem police shouldn’t have fatally shot Castillo during last week’s standoff between Ca…
An Ardmore resident whose body was found after a standoff with Winston-Salem police Wednesday died from an exchange of gunfire with officers, …
Residents of Happy Hill, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood, talk about area's history while looking ahead to its future
A lot has changed in the 149-year history of Happy Hill. But Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood has remained a source of pride for resi…
Ike Sims is tight-lipped about his time in Vietnam, but he was honored for his rescue efforts under enemy fire
Isaac H. “Ike” Sims is humble about his military service, including the time he spent in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
336-727-7299