The family of a Winston-Salem murder victim is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer

Dixon was shot in the parking lot of Mill 800 Apartments in the presence of his 16-year-old son as Dixon sat in his car, his family said in a statement. Dixon worked as a maintenance technician at the apartment complex.

DeVane said that Dixon's son is doing OK, but he was too afraid to attend Saturday's news conference.

An autopsy was performed on Dixon's body at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Investigators have the autopsy's results, said Detective Aaron Jessup who attended the news conference.

Jessup said Dixon died of a gunshot wound, but he declined to discuss further details of the autopsy. Jessup also declined to say whether investigators have any leads or suspects in the case.

"We can't speak on anything right now," Jessup said.

During the news conference, DeVane described her brother as a charming, helpful and loving person who was a father, grandfather, brother, son and a friend. Dixon was known as "Lonnie" or "Joe."