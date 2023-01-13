The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is seeking a juvenile petition against a student for possession of a gun at Glenn High School

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is seeking a juvenile petition against a student who admitted to a deputy of possessing a gun Friday on Glenn High School property, authorities said.

During an investigation regarding drugs, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Winston-Salem, the sheriff's office said.

During the search, the juvenile returned home, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then interviewed and searched his vehicle.

Investigators seized a gun and marijuana from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile admitted to a deputy that he possessed a gun in the vehicle while he was at Glenn High School, the sheriff's office said. The juvenile indicated to the deputy that the gun was in the vehicle and was not taken inside the school.

"We are thankful that all students and school staff remained safe," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is seeking a juvenile petition against the student, charging him with possession of a weapon on educational property. The sheriff's office didn't identify the juvenile.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477 allows people to text information, photos and videos to the sheriff's office.