The King Police Department has joined the Forsyth County Drug Task Force, which includes the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kernersville Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Department as well as federal law enforcement agencies that work in Forsyth County, authorities said.

The addition of King Police Department as a task-force participant will extend the jurisdiction in which the task force can operate, the task force said.

"With the addition of King Police Department as a new participant, our investigations will be expanded," said Assistant Chief Michael Cardwell of the Winston-Salem Police Department. "The synergy of each of our agencies working together allow us to capitalize on our limited resources to make significant arrests and seizures for the safety of our community."

Joining the task force is the right move for King police officers, Chief J.J. Boyette said.

"We look forward to this partnership, as we remain committed to combat illegal narcotics in our communities," Boyette said.

Since December 2020, the task force identifies, investigates and charges drug traffickers who are supplying street-level sellers and users, the task force said in a statement.

