The mother and sister of a Winston-Salem homicide victim face charges in the man's death

The mother and sister of a Winston-Salem homicide victim face charges in connection with the man’s death last year, authorities said.

Sandra Oliver Hawks, 69, and Crystal Dawn Hawks, 47, both of Dacian Street in Winston-Salem were each charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a disabled adult by failing to provide care, causing serious injury, Winston-Salem police said.

Sandra and Crystal Hawks were arrested Tuesday after they surrendered to Winston-Salem police at the Forsyth County Magistrate’s Office, police said. They were released from custody each on $100,000 unsecured bonds. They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

The case began when police and Forsyth County emergency medical technicians arrived about 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020 at 2318 Dacian Street after they received a report that a man who lived in the home had stopped breathing, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Larry Grey Hawks, 42, was later pronounced dead by the EMTs, police said. An autopsy was performed on Hawks’ body Nov. 5, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Due to the autopsy’s findings, detectives investigated the circumstances that led to Hawks’ death.