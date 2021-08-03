 Skip to main content
The mother and sister of a Winston-Salem homicide victim face charges in the man's death
top story

The mother and sister of a Winston-Salem homicide victim face charges in the man's death

The mother and sister of a Winston-Salem homicide victim face charges in connection with the man’s death last year, authorities said.

Sandra Oliver Hawks, 69, and Crystal Dawn Hawks, 47, both of Dacian Street in Winston-Salem were each charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a disabled adult by failing to provide care, causing serious injury, Winston-Salem police said.

Sandra and Crystal Hawks were arrested Tuesday after they surrendered to Winston-Salem police at the Forsyth County Magistrate’s Office, police said. They were released from custody each on $100,000 unsecured bonds. They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

The case began when police and Forsyth County emergency medical technicians arrived about 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020 at 2318 Dacian Street after they received a report that a man who lived in the home had stopped breathing, police said.

Larry Grey Hawks, 42, was later pronounced dead by the EMTs, police said. An autopsy was performed on Hawks’ body Nov. 5, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Due to the autopsy’s findings, detectives investigated the circumstances that led to Hawks’ death.

Investigators learned that Hawks was severely disabled, and that his mother and sister had been caring for him, police said. Sandra Hawks is Larry’s mother, and Crystal Hawks is the Larry’s sister.

Last month, the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Hawks died of medical complications resulting from neglect, and Hawks’ death was ruled as a homicide, police said.

Hawks’ death was the city’s 26th homicide in 2020 as Winston-Salem had 31 homicides last year, police said. Anyone with information regarding this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

Crystal Dawn Hawks.png

Crystal Hawks
Sandra Oliver Hawks

Sandra Hawks

 WSPD

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

