The mother of a Davie County man who killed his girlfriend and their two children says her son likely was suffering from head trauma from playing football

The mother of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, the Davie County man who shot and killed his girlfriend and their two children last month, says her son was likely suffering from head trauma from playing football.

Tiffany Meeks said her son was hospitalized in April 2021 because of “his suicidal thoughts, his extreme paranoia, and the nightmares and the trauma he was suffering.”

At that time, her son was depressed as he experienced anxiety and had impulses, Meeks said.

Meeks and John C. Barnett II of Charlotte, a civil-rights activist, spoke about Ewing-Meeks during a news conference Thursday at Chavis Memorial Park in Raleigh.

Meeks said she is considering filing a lawsuit against the Davie sheriff’s office for what she described as its neglectful actions during contacts with her son on the day the family died.

“I’m exploring the opportunity to pursue civil damages,” Meeks said. “There was a lot of neglect on the part of the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. “I suffered one of the greatest losses that I could ever imagine for any other mother.”

Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman and Ed Vogler, the Davie County attorney, declined to comment Thursday on Meeks’ statements.

“Anytime there is a threat of a lawsuit, we make no comments,” Vogler said.

Ewing-Meeks, his girlfriend, Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children, Bella Rose, 4, and Brixx, who was 8 months old, were found dead April 18 in their burning home near Cooleemee in Davie County.

Ewing-Meeks was found with a 9mm handgun in his hand and died from a self-inflicted gunshot, Hartman said at a news conference April 20. Investigators believe he shot the children and Brown, their mother and his girlfriend, before setting fire to the house and turning the gun on himself, Hartman said.

Before the April 18 shooting and fire, the sheriff’s office never received a 911 call or any type of emergency call from their house, Hartman said. There was no domestic violence protective order involving Brown and Ewing-Meeks.

However, Hartman said at the news conference that a video shows Brown, Ewing-Meeks and their two children entering the lobby of the sheriff’s office at 12:11 p.m. April 18 — only a couple hours before they died. Brown and Ewing-Meeks spoke to the receptionist at the office.

“They were very vague about what they wanted,” Hartman said of the couple. “They just wanted to talk to an officer.”

The family left the sheriff’s four minutes later, Hartman said at the news conference.

The couple gave the receptionist an address in Mocksville that belongs to Brown’s parents, and Ewing-Meeks also talked to the receptionist about obtaining a concealed-carry permit, the sheriff said.

Then at 12:35 p.m., Ewing-Meeks and Brown called the Davie County 911 center and talked to a telecommunicator, Hartman said. They said they had safety concerns and wanted to talk to a deputy.

A deputy then called Brown’s cell phone repeatedly for 19 minutes, the sheriff said. Ewing-Meeks told the deputy that he thought someone was following him, but no one had threatened him and he didn’t think he was in danger.

Less than two hours later, firefighters were called to the family’s house after a passerby spotted the fire.

Meeks said Thursday that the sheriff’s office should have sent a deputy to conduct a welfare check at her son’s home.

“Aschod went for help, and it fell on deaf ears,” Barnett said.

Meeks also talked Thursday about her son’s passion for football.

Ewing-Meeks signed to play football at Winston-Salem State University for the 2014 season as a running back, said Jason Mai, who was the quarterbacks coach and the recruiting coordinator for the Rams that season. Ewing-Meeks was listed as a 6-foot, 200-pound running back.

However, Ewing-Meeks didn’t play for WSSU and wasn’t enrolled as a student at the school, Mai said.

Meeks said her son had begun playing football as a child.

“He loved the game of football,” Meeks said. “He slept with a football.””

Ewing-Meeks played running back for the Southeast High School in Raleigh, his mother said. Her son suffered his first concussion in 2011, a second one in 2012 and third concussion sometime after that, Meeks said.

When he was injured, Ewing-Meeks received medical attention, including brain scans, but that didn’t go far enough, Meeks said.

As part of his treatment, Meeks and her son made changes to his lifestyle to help him heal, including limiting his computer time, she said.

“I tried to give him food that would help with the healing of his brain,” Meeks said.

“Aschod couldn’t sleep,” Meeks said. “He was tormented by nightmares.”

During her son’s hospital stay in Mocksville and later in Raleigh, Meeks tried unsuccessfully to learn from doctors whether he was suffering from CTE, she said.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is likely caused by repeated head traumas, according to the Mayo Clinic. CTE has been found in the brains of people who played football and other contact sports, the Mayo Clinic says.

CTE is a diagnosis made only at autopsy by studying sections of the brain.

Meeks said she has now asked a pathologist to scan her late son’s brain for CTE.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ Journal reporter John Dell contributed to this story.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.