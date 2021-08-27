 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The N.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a white SUV connected to a fatal collision in Forysth County
0 Comments

The N.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a white SUV connected to a fatal collision in Forysth County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a white SUV whose driver left the scene of a fatal collision in Walkertown last week.

Shortly before 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 20, Owen James West, 17, of Walkertown was driving a black 2007 sport utility Chevrolet east on U.S. 158, the highway patrol said Friday.

At that time, Michael Weinris of Lexington, S.C., was driving a 2019 International tractor west.

An unknown white SUV was stopped facing north on Old Belews Creek Road in Walkertown, the highway patrol said.

The SUV's driver failed to yield and made a left turn in front of West's vehicle, causing that vehicle to run off the road on the right, the highway patrol said.

West's vehicle then returned to the highway and collided with the tractor, the highway patrol said.

West later died of his injuries that he suffered in the collision at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, the highway patrol said. The SUV driver left the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the N.C. Highway Patrol at 336-793-9550.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

+4
Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.
Crime

Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.

The mother of Najee Ali Baker, the Winston-Salem State University student fatally shot on Wake Forest University's campus in 2018, is appealing a judge's decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the school. In the lawsuit, she accused school officials of ignoring warnings of possible violence and not doing anything to prevent it. The judge disagree, saying that the school had no way of knowing a homicide would happen, considering no homicide had happened before Baker was shot to death. The 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals would hear the appeal.

Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex
Crime

Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit alleging that a prominent Wilkes County surgeon tried to blackmail a nurse practitioner into having sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. He threatened to reveal secretly-recorded conversations that he said would be personally damaging to the nurse if the nurse didn't comply with his demands. According to court records, a stipulation of dismissal will be filed in the lawsuit in October. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News