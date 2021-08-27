The N.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a white SUV connected to a fatal collision in Forysth County

The N.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a white SUV whose driver left the scene of a fatal collision in Walkertown last week.

Shortly before 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 20, Owen James West, 17, of Walkertown was driving a black 2007 sport utility Chevrolet east on U.S. 158, the highway patrol said Friday.

At that time, Michael Weinris of Lexington, S.C., was driving a 2019 International tractor west.

An unknown white SUV was stopped facing north on Old Belews Creek Road in Walkertown, the highway patrol said.

The SUV's driver failed to yield and made a left turn in front of West's vehicle, causing that vehicle to run off the road on the right, the highway patrol said.

West's vehicle then returned to the highway and collided with the tractor, the highway patrol said.

West later died of his injuries that he suffered in the collision at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, the highway patrol said. The SUV driver left the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the N.C. Highway Patrol at 336-793-9550.

