The N.C. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in the case of a death-row inmate who alleges that Forsyth County prosecutors used a training document to make up non-racial reasons to remove potential Black jurors in his trial 27 years ago.

Russell William Tucker, 56, formerly of Winston-Salem, is on death row in Central Prison in Raleigh after a jury convicted him in February 1996 of first-degree murder in the death of Maurice Travone Williams.

Prosecutors alleged that Tucker fatally shot Williams, a security guard at a Kmart store on University Parkway, on Dec. 8, 1994. Williams was shot in the chest after authorities said Tucker walked out of the Kmart store. Williams believed Tucker had stolen clothes.

Tucker's attorneys, Elizabeth Hambourger and Mark Pickett, are asking the N.C. Supreme Court to review a decision by Judge Stuart Albright of Forsyth Superior Court. Albright rejected Tucker's recent appeal.

The state’s highest court will issue a decision later this year.

Jonathan Babb, an attorney for the N.C. Department of Justice, couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.

State prosecutors have argued in court papers that race was not a factor in jury selection in Tucker’s case and that the training document was meant only to remind prosecutors across North Carolina that they are not to use race.

“The exclusion of Black people from juries is a long-standing problem in North Carolina stretching back to the days of Jim Crow,” said Gretchen M. Engel, executive director of the Center for Death Penalty Litigation, which represents Tucker.

“But rarely is the evidence so clear as in Mr. Tucker’s case,” Engel said. “The prosecutor cited vague and nonsensical justifications to remove one Black citizen after another from the jury, belittling them in open court and denying them the right to serve in a life-and-death trial.”

Hambourger said Wednesday that Tucker’s jury was selected through a discriminatory process.

"The prosecutors removed all of the Black citizens from the jury, and when Mr. Tucker’s lawyers objected, the prosecutors used a pre-prepared list of reasons — a 'cheat sheet' — to obscure their discriminatory intent," Hambourger said. "The merits of this claim have never been heard by any court because the lower court said the claim should be been raised earlier, even though the cheat sheet did not come to light until many years after the trial.

"We are asking the court to lift that procedural bar and consider the underlying claim," Hambourger said. "We argue that this discrimination entitles Mr. Tucker to a new trial."

Tucker’s attorneys point to a 1986 U.S. Supreme Court decision called Batson V. Kentucky, which prohibited racial discrimination in jury selection.

In criminal cases, prosecutors and defense attorneys have a certain number of peremptory challenges that they can use to remove a juror without stating a reason. But if criminal defense attorneys suspect that prosecutors are using race to get rid of potential jurors, they can make a challenge based on the U.S. Supreme Court case.

A judge would then offer prosecutors a chance to provide a race-neutral reason for why they got rid of a particular juror.

That's what happened in Tucker's case, when a Forsyth County prosecutor used peremptory challenges to remove five potential Black jurors. Tucker's attorneys challenged the removals but a judge accepted prosecutors' non-racial reasons.