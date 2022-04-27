'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, told three superior court judges Wednesday morning that she believes four men who have spent the last week and a half trying to prove their innocence are guilty of murdering her father, Nathaniel Jones, 19 years ago.

“I honestly feel, my sister honestly feels, we feel we got the right ones,” Paul said in Forsyth Superior Court. “The right people were convicted of murdering my Daddy for nothing, for money or whatever.”

She and her younger sister, Rhonda Hairston, were the last two of three witnesses that Forsyth County prosecutors called before resting their case in a hearing where the three judges — Allen Baddour, Karen Eady-Williams and John Dunlow — will decide if the four of five men who were convicted as teenagers of Jones’ murder should be exonerated. It was the first time since the hearing started that anyone in Jones’ family had made a public statement about their position on the guilt or innocence of the four men.

Chris Paul, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, was a standout basketball player for West Forsyth High School when his grandfather died. Days afterward, he scored 61 points at a game in honor of his grandfather, who was 61 when he died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack. After graduating from high school, Paul played basketball at Wake Forest University before starting his NBA career. He is set to release a book about his grandfather later this year and has not attended the hearing or make any statement about the proceedings.

Robin Paul said their mother died when they were young so it has been especially painful to not only deal with their father’s death but to come into court to deal with something they thought had been resolved when the five teenagers were convicted in two separate trials in 2004 and 2005.

Hairston said Nathaniel Jones was a good man who helped everyone he could in the Belview neighborhood he lived in. She got married late last year and it hurt that her father wasn’t there to walk her down the aisle.

“My dad was the rock of our family,” Hairston said.

Nathaniel Cauthen and his brother, Rayshawn Banner as well as Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and the late Dorrell Brayboy (he was stabbed to death in August 2019) have claimed innocence and say that Winston-Salem police detectives coerced them into making false confessions after they were interrogated at the police department.

Some of the men said that detectives threatened them with the death penalty, even though they were juveniles and weren’t qualified for such a punishment. Detectives, they said, also lied about evidence and played the boys against each other by sharing statements they had made. Banner testified Tuesday that a police detective played a statement of Cauthen saying Banner was the first to hit Jones. Once he heard that, Banner said he decided to lie and implicate himself.

All of them said they thought if they told the police what they wanted to hear, they would go home. Instead, they ended up in handcuffs.

Cauthen and Banner are serving life in prison, but with the possibility of parole. Bryant, Tolliver and Brayboy were released from prison between 2017 and 2018.

The hearing that started eight days ago on April 18 was the result of claims made with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission. The commission held a hearing in March 2020 voted 5-3 that there was sufficient evidence that the might be innocence and ordered that a three-judge panel conduct a judicial hearing to determine if the men should be exonerated.

Wednesday was a day full of high emotion. Nathaniel Jones’ daughters collapsed into tears after testifying and were hugged by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill during a break. Teresa McCants, mother of Nathaniel Cauthen and Rayshawn Banner, abruptly left the courtroom during part of the closing arguments, stifling a scream when her sons’ time in prison was mentioned. Nathaniel Cauthen buried his head onto the table as Brad Bannon, Christopher Bryant’s attorney who gave the closing argument for the group, recited the words he spoke nearly 20 years ago when he was convicted of first-degree murder where he said he didn’t kill Jones.

After closing arguments early Wednesday afternoon, Baddour recessed court until 3 p.m. Thursday, when the judges may announce a decision. A decision exonerating the four men must be unanimous among the judges.

According to testimony and court documents, the teens — Banner was 14 and the others were 15 when they were brought into police headquarters four days after Jones’ death for questioning —gave inconsistent statements to police. Jones was found on his stomach in his carport, with his hands and mouth bound by black tape. But in recorded statements to police, some of the boys made statements that Jones was lying on his back or was lying near a van parked in the driveway. Some also said that Jones was attacked when he came out of his front door, though all evidence pointed to Jones being attacked in the carport. The boys also made various statements about what weapons might have been used, including a baseball bat, gardening tools or sticks.

Bannon said former medical examiner Dr. Donald Jason concluded that Jones’ injuries were not caused by a baseball bat.

There was no definitive physical evidence tying the men to the crime scene. The commission, Bannon said in closing arguments, spent more than $44,000 on post-conviction DNA testing on physical evidence. There was no DNA that matched the five men. In the original police investigation, police detectives found 12 different fingerprints on Jones’ Lincoln Town Car and none of them matched the five men.

The only physical evidence were shoe impressions found on the hood of Jones’ car where prosecutors believed that one of Jones’ attackers stood to loosen a light bulb connected to a sensor. Police seized a pair of Air Force 1s from the house where Cauthen and Banner lived. Prosecutors argued that the right shoe of that pair corresponded to the shoe impressions by its size, design and general wear. An expert who testified that the impression could have come from that shoe or from another shoe.

“I’m told that it would be difficult for any teenagers to make a peanut butter sandwich without leaving any evidence,” Bannon said in closing arguments Wednesday. “Yet, we are expected to believe that five teenagers with intellectual disability, sitting in a park and in a spur of a moment, go over and carry out this very personal and very bloody assault on Mr. Jones, tying his hands and taping his mouth, blood dripping from head wounds and yet nothing from them is at the crime scene and nothing from the crime scene is on them.”

Winston-Salem police detectives never wrote down in reports or notes that the five teenagers all denied involvement for hours before they made admissions in recorded statements, according to Bannon. The detectives also never mentioned that they threatened the death penalty or shared statements of one boy with another boy, Bannon said.

But Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said in closing arguments that prosecutors don’t have the burden in this case and that there is no new evidence that exonerates the men. In fact, he said, the statements the men made to commission staffers and at the hearing are wholly inconsistent with each other and hurt their credibility.

He noted that Tom Fagerli, who represented Brayboy at trial, testified Wednesday that the story Brayboy told at his trial didn’t make sense.

In closing arguments, Forsyth County prosecutors focused their fire on two people — Jessicah Black and Hunter Atkins. Black was the key witness in both trials and was the only independent eyewitness who placed the boys at the crime scene, telling police and testifying that she was in Belview Park sitting at a picnic table and could hear Jones cry for help.

Fagerli testified Wednesday that Black was an excellent witness for the state and that he and the other attorneys representing the men had a hard time damaging her credibility in cross-examination.

But Black, who was 16 when she talked to police, is now 36 and has since recanted her testimony. She testified last week that police detectives coerced her into making a false statement and that everything she said was a lie. The first person she recanted to was Atkins, who was a sports writer for the Houston Chronicle. At the time, Chris Paul played for the Houston Rockets.

Atkins interviewed the five men, collected documents, including juvenile records, and gathered other information for a story he said he was working on about the case. Atkins has never published an article, and he no longer works for the Houston Chronicle.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said that Atkins manipulated Black, who had fallen on hard times, into making a false recantation. She pointed out that Atkins paid $200 for Black’s car note, though Black said that happened a year after she recanted to the reporter. Martin also alleged that Atkins fed Black the recantation she testified to in several settings, including at the hearing last week. Martin alleged that what Atkins told Black about what he thought happened and what Black’s recantation said were “uncanny” and similar.

Martin also alleged that Atkins helped the boys to concoct a story that they could tell to commission staff and commission members to get them to the three-judge panel and get exonerated. She said the boys would use the exoneration as part of a scheme to sue the city of Winston-Salem for $200 million.

Bannon called the allegation ridiculous, saying that Cauthen said in a prison recording that Martin cited in her closing argument that he didn’t even want money.

Bannon said that for nearly 20 years, the men have been trying to prove their innocence, and argued that one of the most offensive tactics from prosecutors was mentioning the men’s prison disciplinary records. The men shouldn’t have been in prison in the first place because they were wrongfully convicted, Bannon said.

He quoted a statement that Cauthen made when he was convicted of murder in 2004. Cauthen said then that he was innocent and that it was unfair he would spend the rest of his life in prison. He also expressed sympathy for Jones’ family, saying he wished he knew who had killed Jones.

“I gotta spend the rest of my life in prison for a crime I didn’t commit and y’all say this is justice?” Cauthen said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.