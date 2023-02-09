The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the recent death of a 15-year-old at the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson.

The sheriff’s office received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Jan. 29 about an unattended death at the center at 2000 Prison Camp Road, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the teen. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the juvenile.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

The Children’s Center issued a statement about the teen's death, but a spokesman for the organization declined to identify the juvenile.

The Children's Center offers programs that support the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse, according to the organization's website.

"The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina is sad to report that a child in our care unexpectedly passed away early this morning," the center said.

"Our primary concern is always the health and safety of our children," the center said. "Internal and official external investigations are currently in process to determine possible cause and to review all procedures.

"We ask for your prayers and support for the family, our staff and our children," the center said. "We will share further information as it becomes available."