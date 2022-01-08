There were 50 homicides in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County in 2021. It's a record high.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County experienced 50 homicides combined in 2021, with 44 killings occurring in the city, a historic high for the county.
The number exceeds a record number of 44 homicides that happened in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County in 1994.
As they do every year, the Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office reported their homicide statistics in 1994 to the State Bureau of Investigation.
Within Winston-Salem, the 44 homicides in 2021 represents a 52% increase from the 2020 tally of 29 homicides in the city, according to the statistics.
Capt. Steven Tollie, who leads the Winston-Salem Police Department’s criminal investigations division, said that 43 homicides were reported in 2021 to the WSPD.
The fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1, 2021 was investigated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Tollie said, and that agency will report it as one of six homicides that happened in the county last year to the SBI. The shooting took place within city limits.
The Kernersville Police Department also investigated one homicide last year in the eastern Forsyth County town.
A group of 39 victims died from gunfire, and three others were stabbed to death. Two people were killed by Winston-Salem police in incidents that the SBI investigated.
Two children were homicide victims. Police haven’t publicly released the causes of death for four other victims.
The 43 homicides investigated by city police detectives “do include gang-related killings and murders that occurred during drug deals,” Tollie said.
In addition, some of those homicides include murders that were related to domestic violence, Tollie said.
“However, no evidence was identified to indicate that any of these homicides was connected to stress related to COVID,” Tollie said.
Mayor Allen Joines said he is concerned about the increased number of homicides in Winston-Salem last year.
“It should be noted that homicides are up all across the country and right here in North Carolina,” Joines said. “I think a number of factors are impacting the increase including the COVID pandemic.”
There have been 62,919 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 626 coronavirus-related deaths so far in Forsyth.
“The police are working on several initiatives, and the community is involved in other efforts such as the C.U.R.E. (Communities United for Revitalization and Engagement) program,” Joines said.
C.U.R.E. is an alliance of neighborhood association representatives and community stakeholders, according to a city document. The program received $200,000 in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022.
In 2021, the police department used a wide range of strategies to combat violent crime including its violent crime task force, developing a system to better collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in the Triad and using its gunshot detection system.
The system detects noises that equates to gunfire and triangulates the location where the shots originated.
According to news reports, at least 12 major cities across the United States set all-time homicide records in 2021. Those cities include New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Louisville, Ky.
“All across America, every year, people ask what caused the violence,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said. “From where I sit, there are a plethora of reasons which range from systemic to social, and responses that range from intervention to prevention.
“At the end of the day, we all share responsibility for the uptick in violence,” Kimbrough said. “We all must ask ourselves, what role have I played? More importantly, what role will I play to decrease the violence? Will I give of my time, treasures or community involvement? If we approach it with this lens, we will all share responsibility in the resulting decrease in violence.”
Some of last year’s homicides were cleared as justifiable deaths, District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County said.
“Nonetheless, it is worth noting that in my 25 years of prosecuting crime on behalf of this community, I have never seen such a dramatic reduction in the number of officers that make up our Winston-Salem Police Department,” O’Neill said.
The police department currently has 436 sworn officers, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman. The city has money allocated in its 2021-22 budget for 528 sworn police officers.
In 2021, 69 officers left the police department, Boyd said.
“The WSPD is struggling not only with an unprecedented shortage of officers that would normally help intercept and prevent crime, but they are also experiencing prodigious lows in the applications for their rookie academy classes,” O’Neill said.
“Those that protect us, in turn, need our support,” O’Neill said. “And our officers need to feel appreciated by the community they serve.”
‘Outrageous number’
John Larson, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council who represents the South Ward, sees several factors behind the city’s deadly violence.
“It’s an outrageous number of lives being lost to gunplay,” Larson said. “There are a lot of guns around. We live in a gun-based society.”
Larson mentioned unemployment, poverty, a lack of affordable housing as well as the coronavirus pandemic and political divisiveness among some people as factors for the jump in local homicides.
On television and in movies, “weapons are typically the solution to problems,” Larson said. “This is one of the ramifications of having an availability of weapons that kill people.
“It’s cultural problem,” Larson said. “We know that there are lot of people who are angry right now.”
Jeff MacIntosh, who represents the Northwest Ward on the city council, agreed with Larson on the factors behind the homicides.
“I think that guns are far too readily available and that COVID introduced a variable that we will see play out in many different, unexpected ways for years to come,” MacIntosh said.
“We have long known that our city suffers from a lack of economic mobility, and that the gap between rich and poor has gotten worse during the pandemic,” MacIntosh said.
MacIntosh and Larson also pointed to gang activity as a factor in the increase in homicides.
“We are seemingly not alone in trying to identify and address the underlying problems that lead people to pull a gun instead of settling differences the way people did in the past,” MacIntosh said.
Robert Clark, who represents the West Ward on the city council, said he is puzzled and concerned about the city’s increase in homicides.
Clark pointed to the 29 homicides in the city in 2020, and the 44 homicides in Winston-Salem in 2021. During both years, city residents along with the country and the world endured the COVID-19 pandemic, Clark said.
The jump in homicides may also be linked the turnover in the Winston-Salem Police Department that has led to fewer police officers, Clark said.
“It’s an absolute fact that the murder rate is going through the ceiling,” Clark said. “It’s just very disturbing.”
Mayor Pro Tem Denise Adams said that the pandemic and the increase in violent crime fueled a perfect storm in Winston-Salem and other cities.
“I don’t understand how some of us can be complacent and say, ‘It is what it is,’” said Adams, who represents the North Ward on the city council. “We can do better than this.”
As way to reduce the number of homicides, the city needs more affordable housing, more volunteers in the school system, more job training programs for young people and more resources for mental health care, Adams said. The city can use its COVID-19 relief money to pay for these programs, she said.
In addition, local residents also need to report what they know about the circumstances behind these killings to police, Adams said. She agrees with Larson and MacIntosh that guns are too prevalent in Winston-Salem.
“You don’t need a permit to buy a gun,” Adams said. “You can buy a gun every day of the week (without a permit).”
Kevin Mundy, who represents the Southwest Ward on the city council, agrees with his fellow council members on what he sees as factors behind the homicides.
“The level of gun violence in and around Winston-Salem, particularly those cases resulting in homicides, is totally overwhelming,” Mundy said. “Gun violence is as much a pandemic in the United States as COVID is.”
“Sadly, our community reflects the deadly trend we’re seeing across the nation …,” Mundy said. “Knowing that we are not alone in this problem, however, does little to console the family and friends of those victims who have been killed right here in our own community.”
Easy access to guns, the inequity that exists in marginalized and disenfranchised communities and a local shortage of police officers contribute to the increasing number of homicides, Mundy said.
“For many, the feelings of frustration, helplessness and injustice that already existed reached a boiling point in the wake of the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others,” Mundy said. “When a lack resources stands in the way of identifying and apprehending lawbreakers, those same individuals commit more crimes, up to and including homicide.”
The Rev. Keith Vereen, the first vice president of the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a factor in the local homicides.
“It is my personal opinion that the stress and additional extenuating factors relative to COVID-19 are a primary factor in the increase of overall violence and homicides locally and nationally,” said Vereen, the pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Kernersville.
“When we take a deeper look at the demographics pertaining to age, race, education level, employment and (the) median income range in the communities where a significant number of homicides and other violent crimes occur, we find that many victims as well as alleged perpetrators are living with pre-COVID post traumatic stress disorder,” Vereen said.
“The stress factor has always been an issue for disadvantaged and marginalized populations,” Vereen said. “COVID has simply exposed the severity of the stress, which is now being tragically expressed by an increasing local and national homicide rate.
“The solution is less obscure than identifying the various causes contributing to the problem,” Vereen said.
A deadly December
Seven local homicides occurred in December.
Adam Brent McKnight, 33, was shot by a police officer shortly before 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at 4715 Bell West Drive after McKnight threatened the officer with a machete.
McKnight was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died. Police Sgt. Ryan Phillips, who fired one shot at McKnight, was placed on administrative duty. The State Bureau of Investigation looked into the incident.
Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 22, of Lincoln Avenue was shot and killed about midnight Dec. 14 in the 1700 block of Thorntons Way. No arrest has been made in connection with Plater’s death.
Officers found Edwin Hernandez-Medina, 15, lying in a parking lot and unresponsive with a gunshot wound at 3:45 a.m. Dec. 18 at 46 Timlic Ave.
Hernandez-Medina was taken to Wake Forest Baptist, where he died Dec. 19. No arrest has been made in connection with Hernandez-Medina’s death.
Jonathan Ray Wright, 35, of Pinnacle was found shot to death by officers at 1:47 a.m. Dec. 19 in a driveway in the 1300 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road. Police are not looking for any suspects in connection with Wright’s death.
Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, was shot multiple times shortly before 8:40 a.m. Dec. 20 at 890 Pitts St. Cisneros-Lopez was pronounced dead after he arrived at Wake Forest Baptist.
Justin Neil Sydenstricker, 33, was charged with murder in connection with Cisneros-Lopez’s death. Sydenstricker is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Jonathan Harold Samuels, 49, of Tise Avenue died Dec. 22 at a local hospital after he was shot and critically wounded while he was driving his car in the 100 block of Reynolds Boulevard.
Officers responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 after Samuels was shot and crashed his vehicle. No arrest has been made in Samuels’ death.
Roy Lewis Moore, 71, and another man were found by police with gunshot wounds at 2:56 a.m. Dec. 25 inside an apartment at 2920 New Walkertown Road.
Moore and the other man were taken to a local hospital, where Moore later died of injuries. The other man survived.
Roman Robert Nelson Jr., 20, of Kernersville is charged with murder in connection with Moore’s death. Nelson is being held in the jail with no bond allowed.
Shooting at Mount Tabor High School
The fatal shooting Sept. 1 at Mount Tabor High School attracted statewide and national attention.
William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, was shot shortly after noon outside a classroom at Mount Tabor High School. Miller, a Mount Tabor student, died later at Wake Forest Baptist.
Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, another Mount Tabor student, is charged with murder in connection with Miller’s death. Evans is being held in a juvenile detention center.
The shooting resulted in a massive law enforcement response to the school and the Mount Tabor community. The incident rattled the nerves of students and parents throughout the city and county.
After the shooting, the sheriff’s office increased its school resource officers within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. In the weeks after the shooting, deputies seized handguns from students at seven schools, including Mount Tabor and a shooting happened near, but not on the campus of Parkland High School.
Shannon Clark, Miller’s mother, said that her son was shot in his torso at Mount Tabor High on Sept. 1, but investigators haven’t told her many other details about the incident.
“It’s hard to keep teens away from certain kids who carry guns,” Clark said.
Forsyth County needs more programs for young people, including additional recreation centers, Clark said. In addition, local businesses need to hire teenagers who are 15, giving them jobs to fill their time away from their schools, she said.
Meanwhile, Clark wants local residents to remember the name of her son, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.
“I will get justice for my son,” Clark said.
A portrait for Te’ore
Police officers found Te’ore Eugene Terry, 35, of Cherry Street about 8 a.m. Feb. 14 with a fatal gunshot wound in a parking lot at 615 Coliseum Drive. No arrests have been made in Terry’s death, police said.
Te’ore Terry worked at the CVS Pharmacy for about 10 years. The store is at the corner of Fourth and Trade streets.
In June 2021, a portrait of Te’ore that shows his face was painted inside the business.
The lack of suspects in her son’s case troubles Velma Terry, his mother.
“I’m heartbroken,” Terry said. “I know they (police) have a lot of homicides out there. I don’t expect them just to focus on my son because that would be real selfish of me.”
Terry wants to form a group with people who have lost loved ones to violence and do something to reduce the number of homicide victims. Terry helped organized DIVAS, which stands for Dreams for Initiating Virtuous Alternative Solutions for parents.
“Nobody knows about the sleepless nights,” Terry said. “Nobody knows about the nightmares.
“Nobody knows the experience of losing a child to gun violence,” Terry said. “I don’t want anybody else to experience this.”
Terry also wants local residents to work with law enforcement officers to reduce the violence. That means people must be willing to share what they know about these killings to investigators, she said.
Detectives don’t have any suspects connected to her son’s death because too many people refuse to “snitch” on their friends, relatives and neighbors who might be involved with Te’ore’s death, Terry said.
These people would want others to help police solve a homicide if their loved ones were the victims, Terry said.
“They have no idea of the generational curse that they have bestowed on their family because (they) took someone’s son,” Terry said about her son’s killer. “You took my son without God’s permission — without my permission.
“Now his mother, his siblings, his family and the downtown Winston-Salem community are mourning him,” Terry said. “It’s time to speak up, and it’s time to speak out.”
Terry said she believes that the city’s homicides are increasing because some young people want Winston-Salem to be the next “48 Hours.”
“48 Hours” is a CBS television crime drama in which CBS reporters investigate crime stories throughout the country.
“We are living in a different time — a whole different era,” Terry said.
