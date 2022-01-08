There were 50 homicides in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County in 2021. It's a record high.

“I don’t understand how some of us can be complacent and say, ‘It is what it is,’” said Adams, who represents the North Ward on the city council. “We can do better than this.”

As way to reduce the number of homicides, the city needs more affordable housing, more volunteers in the school system, more job training programs for young people and more resources for mental health care, Adams said. The city can use its COVID-19 relief money to pay for these programs, she said.

In addition, local residents also need to report what they know about the circumstances behind these killings to police, Adams said. She agrees with Larson and MacIntosh that guns are too prevalent in Winston-Salem.

“You don’t need a permit to buy a gun,” Adams said. “You can buy a gun every day of the week (without a permit).”

Kevin Mundy, who represents the Southwest Ward on the city council, agrees with his fellow council members on what he sees as factors behind the homicides.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The level of gun violence in and around Winston-Salem, particularly those cases resulting in homicides, is totally overwhelming,” Mundy said. “Gun violence is as much a pandemic in the United States as COVID is.”